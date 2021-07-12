Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."

mykiss1031.com

Comments / 0

Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flop#Grammy Awards#Nda#Tiktok#Interscope Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish reacts to fan criticism of her permissiveness: “Can I go”

Billie Eilish’s fans criticize her for permissive images: This is how the singer reacts. Every time Billie Eilish shares something on her Instagram account with her 87.6 million subscribers, she can expect the post to get a flood of likes and more reactions within seconds. This year, the singer already broke some like records on the image platform. However, the comments of the fans are not always as benevolent as an Insta heart. All too often, the Grammy Award winner is confronted with superficial criticism.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Billie Eilish 'Ashamed' of Old Remarks Surfacing, Says She's Not Alone

Regrets ... Billie Eilish admits to having more than a few, but she says the Internet won't let her, or the world, forget any of them ... and that makes her cringe constantly. Billie was referring, at least in part, to the recently resurfaced video of her using an epithet and speaking in a stereotypical Asian accent ... when she told Vogue Australia, "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing."
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Billie Eilish Rocks Tie-Dye Outfit In Rare Public Outing As She Leaves Photoshoot – Photo

Is Billie Eilish in her psychedelic era? The ‘NDA’ singer rocked a vivid tie-dyed Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market outfit after finishing up a photo shoot in California. Let’s be honest – Billie Eilish’s color scheme for her upcoming Happier Than Ever album is on the soft side of beige, but the 19-year-old singer was an explosion of color on Tuesday (July 13). (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS) While walking to her car after a photoshoot in Burbank, California, Billie rocked an outfit from the Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market collection. Billie managed to score the tie-dye t-shirt ($50), shorts ($70), and hoodie ($100) before they all sold out. She rocked the whole collection with a pair of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Tech Challenge 2 sneakers in the Hot Lava colorway($195), per Daily Mail, proving yet again that Billie knows shoes.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quickies: Lorde + Billie Eilish!

LORDE TO DROP NEW SINGLE THIS WEEK: Lorde will release her new single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon” this Wednesday, July 21st. The singer made the announcement on her website Monday (July 19th) along with a pre-save link for her album, Solar Power, out August 20th. VEVO RELEASES BILLIE EILISH'S...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish is ashamed

Pop singer Billie Eilish is deeply ashamed of her past behavior. The 19-year-old singer was last in the headlines after an old video surfaced showing her listening to Tyler the Creators hit “Fish” as a young teenager. Billie also put a racist abusive word in her mouth. The process had already caused a stir last month.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Billie Eilish Says She's 'Ashamed' of Past Behavior After Racism Accusations

One month after coming under fire over resurfaced videos, Billie Eilish addressed her previous behavior. “The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?’” the Grammy winner, 19, said in her Vogue Australia cover story, published on Friday, July 16. “Like, ‘Do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’”
CelebritiesGenius

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” Appears To Address Her Secret Former Relationship

One of the most surprising moments from Billie Eilish’s Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, earlier this year was that she secretly had a boyfriend named Brandon “Q” Adams. The documentary revealed the ups and downs of their romance, which appeared to take place between late 2018 and early 2019. On the FINNEAS-produced title track of her new album, Happier Than Ever, Eilish appears to address Adams and the relationship issues that drove them apart.
Musicq957.com

Billie Eilish reflects on the embarrassing mistakes she made when she was younger

Billie Eilish opened up about the regrettable choices she made as a young teen, saying they do not reflect who she is now. Speaking to Vogue Australia recently, the “NDA” singer, who is now 19, expressed, “The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Billie Eilish Is Not Ready To Speak About Her Trauma

Billie Eilish recently told the LA Times that she isn’t ready to speak about the trauma she alludes to in the last line of her song, “Getting Older.”. The track, featured in the forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever, includes the line, “I’ve had some trauma / Did things I didn’t wanna / Was too afraid to tell ya / But now I think it’s time.”
Musiccodelist.biz

Concert: Billie Eilish in Berlin 2022 – What fans need to know

Billie Eilish will play a concert in Berlin on June 30, 2022. All the important questions and answers about the show. Superstar Billie Eilish is back: As part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 2022”, the Californian will come to Berlin for a performance on June 30, 2022. In her luggage, the singer has a selection of her greatest hits such as “Lovely”, “Bad Guy” and “Copycat” as well as songs from her current album “Happier Than Ever”.
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Billie Eilish Is Getting Her Own Air Jordan 1 KO Collab

Back in 2019, Billie Eilish appeared as a guest on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping and in the episode, she teased that a project with Jordan Brand was potentially in the works. Now, we’re finally learning about a sneaker collaboration which she may have been alluding to. Newly leaked images from @PVASneakers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy