Why The 1996 Women's Basketball Team's Gold Medal Was So Important
For the last 24 years, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has been one of the primary outlets for women in what was previously a male-dominated sport. While not the first instance of women in professional basketball, as several women were signed on to the Harlem Globetrotters from the 1980's onward, its foundation was nevertheless a major shift in the history of basketball. The late Kobe Bryant was one of the league's strongest proponents, regularly speaking on its importance to the future of the sport (via The Los Angeles Times).www.grunge.com
Comments / 0