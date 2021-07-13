Cancel
Telemarketing via text message now illegal in New York

By Tracey Porpora
The Staten Island Advance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New legislation banning telemarketing by text is expected to put an end to unsolicited messages clogging up your cellphone. Telemarketing, also known as robocalling, has been a longstanding nuisance for New Yorkers and people across the country. Under New York State law, the definition of illegal telemarketing was previously limited to phone calls. However, text messages are commonly used by telemarketers, and weren’t previously defined as telemarketing in the law.

