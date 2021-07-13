Ken Welch hopes for equity in the Black community with Trop site redevelopment

Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch wants to ensure the Black community is honored as plans for redevelopment at the 86-acre Tropicana Field site progress. Residents in the neighborhood razed to make way for the baseball stadium were displaced in the late 70s an early 80s to build what was originally the Suncoast Dome. The current administration, under Mayor Rick Kriseman, has developed plans for the site, but Welch wants the next Mayor to have a say in the final plan.