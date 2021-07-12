MiHoYo Lays Down The Rules On How PSN Cross Save Works In Genshin Impact

You play as a new attorney in Tears of Themis. The adventure blends romance, detective work, and more with interactive courtroom trials. Following the closed beta from May, pre-orders and pre-registrations for the global release of Tears of Themis are now live. If you’d like to check it out, you can pre-order Tears of Themis on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here. Tears of Themis releases globally on July 29th for free with in app purchases. Check out the official website here. If you’d like to sample miHoYo’s excellent Genshin Impact before Tears of Themis is out, you can download it here on the App Store and here on Google Play for free. We awarded it our 2020 Game of the Year. What is your favourite otome game and will you be trying out Tears of Themis?