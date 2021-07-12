MiHoYo Lays Down The Rules On How PSN Cross Save Works In Genshin Impact
One of the big features coming to Genshin Impact when version 2.0 lands on the 21st is the long awaited cross-save function between the PlayStation Network and miHoYo. This function will allow players to link their accounts between the two systems and finally reap the benefits of being able to share progress between the two. This requires players linking their PSN account to the email address associated with their miHoYo account.www.mmobomb.com
