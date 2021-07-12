Cancel
Video Games

Celebrate Trove's 6th Birthday By Building A Giant Cake And Maybe Win Prizes

By QuintLyn
mmobomb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrove is turning 6 and in honor of the big day gamigo would appreciate it if you all supplied them with some cake. They don’t just want any cake, though. They want you to build them a giant birthday cake. Said cake can be built in a player’s Cornerstone or a Club World, but they must be cake.

