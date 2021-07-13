Cancel
Dark mysterious metroidvania Crowsworn is live on Kickstarter and flew past the goal

Cover picture for the articleYouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Starting off on Kickstarter with a CA$125,000 it has rocketed past it with it now on around CA$340,000 (about £196,000). It's clearly popular and for good reason, as it sure does look good and fans of Hollow Knight are no doubt itching for more similar titles to blast through. I have to admit too, it has my total attention with that trailer. The mix of melee and brutal looking ranged abilities looks ridiculously fun and the artwork looks fantastic too.

