Exploring the massive open world of Genshin Impact can give the same sense of wonder felt while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the first time. There are so many interesting things to see and plenty of puzzles to solve as your journey around. It's one of the best Android games and one of the best free PS5 games available. Perhaps the biggest puzzle players face early on is figuring out how to break the seal on Stormterror's Lair.