TED LASSO Season 2 (AppleTV+) Jason Sudeikis went from making audiences laugh on Saturday Night Live to making them laugh, tear up, and feel all the emotions with his AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso. It’s back for a second season and trust me when I say “Believe” in Season Two. The first episode finds Ted and his coaching team for the AFC Richmond soccer team in a bit of a pickle as they continue to have a tied record. They find themselves in the news again after a jaw-dropping game thanks to kicker Dani, played by Christo Fernández. Let’s just say this game will be something to be remembered. Hannah Waddingham plays team owner Rebecca and is in a better place after last season as she’s now back on the dating scene thanks to Keeley’s dating app Bantr. Keeley’s a darling character thanks to actress Juno Temple. As for our bad boys, Roy and Jamie, they find themselves in uncharted territory.