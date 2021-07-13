Gambler hits nearly $250K Three Card Poker jackpot at Harrah's

A lucky San Jose, California, visitor cashed in during his recent stay when playing Three Card Poker at Harrah's Las Vegas on Monday.

Sergio Ochoa was playing the card game at the casino while his flight was delayed when he was able to get a royal flush that translated into a $249,758 jackpot.

“On behalf of Harrah’s Las Vegas, we congratulate our most recent jackpot winner on his big win,” said Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. “It’s especially exciting to see the smiles and celebrations that take place on our casino floor following a jackpot and we hope to see Mr. Ochoa again soon.”

Last month, Harrah's representatives say they saw jackpot winners take home prizes of $1.3 million, $412,911 and $138,894 payouts in Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS WINNERS