Utah State

Group looks to develop Utah as innovation economy

By Scott McKane
 12 days ago
A new group is combining public and private sector organizations to propel Utah further into the 21st century.

The Wasatch Innovation Network (WIN) is a statewide, multi-industry initiative of groups to promote research, development and commercialization in the state.

The organization's mission is to develop Utah as a global, innovation economy. WIN is also a nonprofit that will promote the state as an international leader in technology transfer, manufacturing and marketing, as well as offer support services to businesses throughout Utah.

“I’m confident that this foundational group that we have pulled together today will help us cement Utah as an innovation capital on the world stage,” said Brandon Fugal of Colliers International at a lunch Tuesday. “And look forward to leveraging that as we focus more on artificial intelligence and machine learning, block chain technology, life sciences and advanced manufacturing in order to help, not only our companies succeed here, but in order to elevate the entire western United States.”

WIN also aims to connect industry to sources of capital, connect startups to established businesses and academia to the marketplace. In addition, they want to create teams to scale out and maximize Utah’s innovation ecosystem.

The group's founders say there is a lot happening in Utah and hope WIN will help better connect many of those ideas and businesses with funding and marketing.

