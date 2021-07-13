Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

By Charlie Roumeliotis
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#Blackhawks Talk Podcast#Nbc Sports Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks notebook: NHL Draft, offseason plans, Toews update

The Seattle Kraken expansion draft is in the rearview mirror and the Blackhawks came away from it unscathed after losing pending unrestricted free-agent forward John Quenneville, who spent all of last season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Now, the attention is fully on the NHL Draft...
NHLchicitysports.com

Marc-Andre Fleury, Seth Jones supposedly on Chicago Blackhawks wish list

Chicago Blackhawks General Stan Bowman’s off-season wish list just got bigger. Just a few days after trading away Duncan Keith, Scott Powers from the Athletic reports that the Blackhawks have a few big targets on their off-season wish list. And it’s a few big names:. “According to a source, the...
NHLwmleader.com

Duncan Keith trade grades: Oilers add three-time Stanley Cup champion in deal with Blackhawks

The 2021 offseason is expected to be a doozy with the Kraken’s expansion draft and the unforeseen flat cap looming for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Now the first domino has fallen, as the Blackhawks parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, sending him to the Oilers on Monday. The 2015 Conn Smythe winner requested a move to Western Canada to be closer to his son, Colton, who lives in Penticton, B.C.
NHLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Seth and Caleb Jones. Kirby and Colton Dach. The Chicago Blackhawks are cornering the NHL market on reuniting brothers in the organization.

Seth Jones is 2½ years older than brother Caleb, and the hockey-playing brothers certainly have had the occasional scrap. “Usually I would get real mad and try to slash him or something,” Caleb, 24, said. “He was always the calm one.” “You see the scratch on his nose? That happened last week,” said 26-year-old Seth, sitting next to Caleb while both of the new Chicago Blackhawks defensemen ...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: Stan Bowman Fleeced by Blue Jackets… Again

Stan Bowman just sacrificed three huge pieces towards the next generation of Blackhawks hockey. Let’s take a walk down Blackhawks bad-memory lane. In the offseason of 2017, fresh off a sweep from the Nashville Predators, Stan Bowman traded budding superstar Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad. This trade ended up as a disaster as one of the reasons behind the trade was to add a proven postseason performer. Well, Panarin played a huge role in sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, further solidifying himself as a proven superstar in the NHL.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Fallout From the Keith Trade From The Blackhawks Side of Things

Ben Pope: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on trading Keith: “Duncan came to us with a request to be traded to a team closer to his son, and we were happy to work something out that was mutually beneficial for Duncan’s family and the future of the Blackhawks. We appreciate all he has contributed to our team…”
NHLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Duncan Keith is traded to the Edmonton Oilers, ending the defenseman’s celebrated 16-year run with the Chicago Blackhawks

As unfathomable as it may sound in Chicago, Duncan Keith will end his NHL career wearing something other than a Blackhawks sweater. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and the senior member of the Hawks at 37, Keith was traded to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, closing the chapter on a 16-season run in Chicago. “Duncan Keith was the ultimate professional with the Chicago Blackhawks,” Stan Bowman, ...
NHLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

CHICAGO — (AP) — Duncan Keith is heading to the Edmonton Oilers in the latest departure of a cornerstone player from the Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup core, a move that could help the club speed up a long-term rebuild. Chicago traded Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, to Edmonton on...
NHLchicitysports.com

Chicago Blackhawks send Duncan Keith to Edmonton for Caleb Jones, draft pick

The Duncan Keith era in Chicago is officially over. After speculation that the Chicago Blackhawks were working on a deal to send the veteran defenseman out West just a few weeks ago, that rumor became true on Monday afternoon. Per multiple reports, the Blackhawks have traded Keith to the Edmonton...
NHLchatsports.com

SCH Podcast: Musings on Madison, Episode 58 - Farewell, Duncan Keith

Welcome to Episode 58 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss the recent trade by the Blackhawks that sent team future Hall-of-Famer Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers. The crew talks about Keith’s legacy, memories, some trade rumors and gives a food take.
NHLi70sports.com

Oilers Acquire Duncan Keith From Blackhawks

(Undated) — The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks. Edmonton sent defenseman Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round draft pick to Chicago, while the Blackhawks also sent minor league forward Tim Soderlund to the Oilers as part of the deal. Keith won the Norris Trophy in 2010 and 2014, which is the NHL award that goes to the league’s top defender of the season. The 37-year-old was a part of three Blackhawks Stanley Cup teams and has made three All-Star Games.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Thoughts on the Duncan Keith trade?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the trade that sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. I think this trade is horrendous for the Edmonton Oilers on so many levels. For one, Duncan Keith is...
NHLchatsports.com

Are the Chicago Blackhawks ready to move on from Nikita Zadorov?

Nikita Zadorov #16, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The offseason is in full swing, and some of the activity from around the league has raised some eyebrows. Carey Price waived his NMC so Montreal could expose him in the expansion draft. That’s huge news. So was Chicago trading Duncan Keith to Edmonton. For Blackhawks fans, that was a seismic deal, but Keith wasn’t the only Chicago blueliner discussed among the frenzy.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Who Should Chicago Draft at No. 12 Overall?

Podcast: Who should Blackhawks draft at No. 12 overall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the expansion draft results that saw the Seattle Kraken go off the board with their Chicago pick by taking forward John Quenneville. They also talk about Stan Bowman addressing the media for the first time since the 2010 allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich, whether Jonathan Toews will be ready to go for the season opener and which player the Blackhawks should draft at No. 12 overall.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: Recapping the team’s 2021 NHL Draft Class

The Chicago Blackhawks had a pretty busy NHL draft adding some nice depth to the organization while also making a few splashes in trades. Going into draft weekend, the Blackhawks were supposed to pick 12th overall, but then that all changed when they traded for Seth Jones. All of a sudden a draft focused on adding some top-level prospect turned into a draft trying to find some nice hidden gems. I think the team did a pretty good job.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Why Duncan Keith Is the Best Defenseman in Blackhawks History

Why Duncan Keith is the best Hawks defenseman ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another franchise icon is on the move. On Monday, the Blackhawks traded three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, granting the 37-year-old defenseman's wish to finish his NHL career in a market that's closer to his son in Western Canada. He has two years left on his 12-year contract that carries a $5.538 million cap hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy