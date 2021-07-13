Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade
Podcast: Duncan Keith's legacy with the Blackhawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Chicago icon is on the move after the Blackhawks granted Duncan Keith’s trade request so that he could be closer to his son. In return, the Blackhawks received defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in 2022. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the trade, Keith’s illustrious Blackhawks career, whether he’s the greatest defenseman in franchise history, and how the acquisition of Caleb impacts the team’s chances of potentially acquiring his older brother Seth via trade.www.nbcchicago.com
Comments / 0