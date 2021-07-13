Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Duncan Keith's Legacy and Reason Behind Trade

Podcast: Who should Blackhawks draft at No. 12 overall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the expansion draft results that saw the Seattle Kraken go off the board with their Chicago pick by taking forward John Quenneville. They also talk about Stan Bowman addressing the media for the first time since the 2010 allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich, whether Jonathan Toews will be ready to go for the season opener and which player the Blackhawks should draft at No. 12 overall.