Elevate and PARA to Hold McDonald Hughes Community Center Reopening Event

Elevate Tuscaloosa and The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority (PARA) will hold a ‘Day of Play’ event on Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the reopening of the McDonald Hughes Community Center.

After a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., community members are invited to enjoy the updated facility, including an indoor playground, at no cost for the day. The City of Tuscaloosa will also provide a limited number of free snow cones for attendees.

PARA staff will be on-site to give tours of the facility, and will waive the registration fee for any guests who register for a membership to the Hughes Center during the event. The facility, located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Children under 16 must be supervised.

Upgrades to the McDonald Hughes Community Center are an Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. Renovations included a covered drop-off for cars, an indoor playground, restoration of restrooms and showers, installation of resilient and sound-absorbing gym flooring and upgraded lighting.

To learn more about Elevate Tuscaloosa, please visit ElevateTuscaloosa.com.