Bridging the gap: preparing the next generation of brain scientists to communicate with the general public and lawmakers
A large portion of science is a public good (i.e., taxpayer funded) and trust and understanding of science and medicine is critical for society to reap the benefits of scientific advancements. Yet, national surveys demonstrate that only 38% have trust in scientists to do what is right for the public (Fig. 1a). The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has highlighted inadequacies in science communication (SciComm) that have long plagued the scientific community. Today, these inadequacies have been laid bare by the profound misunderstanding and mistrust of science among the public and lawmakers and can have serious consequences: for example, poor adherence with medical treatments or public health mandates.www.nature.com
