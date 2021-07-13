Cancel
Bridging the gap: preparing the next generation of brain scientists to communicate with the general public and lawmakers

By Saurav D. Singh, Hilary A. Marusak
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large portion of science is a public good (i.e., taxpayer funded) and trust and understanding of science and medicine is critical for society to reap the benefits of scientific advancements. Yet, national surveys demonstrate that only 38% have trust in scientists to do what is right for the public (Fig. 1a). The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has highlighted inadequacies in science communication (SciComm) that have long plagued the scientific community. Today, these inadequacies have been laid bare by the profound misunderstanding and mistrust of science among the public and lawmakers and can have serious consequences: for example, poor adherence with medical treatments or public health mandates.

ScienceBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests in the next generation of world-class scientists

Investment will support 236 talented post-doctoral researchers and doctoral students across Canada. OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Research trainees play a crucial role in scientific progress. They are helping to make the discoveries and innovations that will build a strong future...
TechnologyPosted by
Daily Herald

Device taps brain waves to help paralyzed man communicate

In a medical first, researchers harnessed the brain waves of a paralyzed man unable to speak - and turned what he intended to say into sentences on a computer screen. It will take years of additional research but the study, reported Wednesday, marks an important step toward one day restoring more natural communication for people who can't talk because of injury or illness.
ScienceMedical News Today

Scientists translate brain waves of man with paralysis into words

Anarthria, which is the loss of the ability to speak, can have a variety of causes, such as a stroke or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. People with anarthria often retain their linguistic ability, but paralysis may prevent them from using technological aids to communicate. Neuroscientists used machine learning to translate into...
ScienceMedicalXpress

A redundant modular network supports proper brain communication

Recall a phone number, or directions just recited, and your brain will be actively communicating across many regions. It is thought that working memory relies on interactions between these regions, but how these brain areas interact and properly represent memory has remained a mystery. At Baylor College of Medicine, Dr....
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

‘Surprising amount of deaths’ will soon occur in these US regions from increased Covid-19 cases, expert says

As the Delta variant rapidly spreads, US hotspots have seen climbing cases — and an expert warns a “surprising amount” of Covid-19 deaths could soon follow. The US is averaging about 19,455 new cases over the last seven days, a 47% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Declining Vaccine Efficacy—Particularly Among Older Individuals—Prompting Pfizer’s Emergency Booster Request, Former FDA Chief Says

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former chief of the Food and Drug Administration, stressed the urgency of approving new vaccine boosters in the United States and said data from Israel showing declining efficacy among people vaccinated late last year prompted vaccinemaker Pfizer to seek an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Seismic Data Reveals Megaripples From The Impact-Tsunami That Killed The Dinosaurs

Some 66 million years ago, a large asteroid about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in diameter struck the Earth in what is the modern day Gulf of Mexico. The impact formed the Chicxulub crater, which is around 200 kilometers (125 miles) wide, along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The impact would have thrown trillions of tons of dust into the atmosphere, cooling the Earths climate significantly and leading to the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction, a global extinction event responsible for eliminating approximately 80 percent of all species of animals, including dinosaurs.

