Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, CO

Westminster police chief on paid leave amid investigation into workplace environment

By Blair Miller
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFrUd_0avf7n2W00

DENVER – Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson has taken a paid leave of absence while a consultant and the city’s human resources department investigate the police department’s workplace environment.

The announcement was made by Westminster City Manager Donald Tripp and posted to the city’s website Monday.

Tripp wrote that the city was “recently made aware of concerns raise by Westminster Police Department staff related to the police department’s workplace environment” and said the third-party consultant would work with human resources “to conduct a review of the police department’s internal workplace environment.”

Tripp said Carlson had agreed to take the paid leave during the investigation.

Deputy Police Chief Norm Haubert will be acting police chief in his stead. Haubert manages the police department’s Technical Services Division.

“The vital public service that our police department provides our city will continue as usual. We will update the community as appropriate,” Tripp said.

The city did not release further information about the allegations about the department’s workplace environment.

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Paid Leave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy