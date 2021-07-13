Cancel
Rock Music

Wye Oak Announce Civilian Reissue, Share Unreleased B-Side

By Jade Gomez
Paste Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWye Oak’s Civilian has remained one of the most stunning albums of the 2010s, garnering praise from critics everywhere. Paste even named it one of the best albums of 2011. Now, a decade on from its release, the beloved album is being reissued via Merge Records on Oct. 22. Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009-2011 will be pressed as a double LP on deluxe green swirl Peak Vinyl, housed in a gatefold jacket that features each album’s cover when flipped.

