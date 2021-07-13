Chevy Silverado Beats Ford F-Series in Q2 2021 Truck Sales
Ford is still ahead year-to-date, but Chevy's Silverado couldn't be matched in the second quarter. The Ford F-Series has been a perennial sales winner for more than four decades but during this year's second quarter, it struggled. Reduced sales due partially to the ongoing chip shortage have put the Blue Oval down 22,590 units compared to the same period last year—a roughly 12.5 percent drop. As GM Authority reports, this is a situation that Ford's competitors, Ram and especially Chevy, were more than happy to take advantage of.www.thedrive.com
