Flying Dog Deepfake Non-Alcoholic IPA Review

Drinking around the world in EPCOT is how many guests spend their day at the park. Mexico is known for its fun margaritas, Japan its delicious sake, and the U.K. has all those crazy combinations of beer and liquor you can try! And while those drinks are all great, wine is a HUGE part of many of the countries around the World Showcase, and it can sometimes be overlooked. Even though EPCOT does have the Food and Wine Festival each Fall, we sometimes think people don’t know about ALL the places in the park where you can find great wine!