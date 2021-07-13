Matt Nagy Wants Bears, David Montgomery to Run Ball More in 2021

No, Matt Nagy does not hate running ball, that's fake news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is an offensive coach, no question about it. When the Bears brought him to Chicago, the expectation was he’d install a dynamic offense to put points on the board. We’ve seen some of that with creative plays like “Willy Wonka” and “Santa’s Sleigh,” but through three seasons with Nagy at the helm, it has seemed like the focus has been in the passing game. On the field, the results have been mixed, to say the least. That’s left more traditional football minds in Chicago to wonder whether a decent dose of power running in the City of Broad Shoulders could help the Bears score points.