Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matt Nagy Wants Bears, David Montgomery to Run Ball More in 2021

By Alex Shapiro
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, Matt Nagy does not hate running ball, that's fake news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is an offensive coach, no question about it. When the Bears brought him to Chicago, the expectation was he’d install a dynamic offense to put points on the board. We’ve seen some of that with creative plays like “Willy Wonka” and “Santa’s Sleigh,” but through three seasons with Nagy at the helm, it has seemed like the focus has been in the passing game. On the field, the results have been mixed, to say the least. That’s left more traditional football minds in Chicago to wonder whether a decent dose of power running in the City of Broad Shoulders could help the Bears score points.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nbc Sports Chicago#American Football#Nbc Sports#Santa#Center Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery posted his first-career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2020 and he found the end zone a total of 10 times. Below, we look at David Montgomery's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Montgomery averaged a healthy 4.3 yards per...
NFLUSA Today

Here's where Bears offensive weapons rank among rest in NFL

The Chicago Bears drafted their quarterback off the future in Justin Fields, who they hope will turn the franchise’s poor quarterback history around. And there are no shortage of offensive weapons on the roster that they’ve surrounded Fields with. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 NFL teams by their offensive...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Ideal Number of Carries for David Montgomery

If Nagy has his way, Montgomery will rank as high as he wants in stats even if it's always been the reputation of the Bears coach to dislike running the ball. Nagy went on the Under Center Podcast with NBC Sports Chicago's Kenneth Davis while at the American Century Classic golf tournament over the weekend, and revealed he has a plan to get Montgomery more yardage.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Did Sports Illustrated rank Matt Nagy correctly for 2021?

Chicago Bears (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) The Chicago Bears front office decided not to move on from Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy this offseason despite multiple rumors they were on the hot seat. Many fans were screaming for both to be let go. Ryan Pace redeemed himself in most fan’s eyes by walking away from the 2021 NFL Draft with both Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins. Now, it is time to see if Matt Nagy can do the same by coaching this team to a competitive season and playoff appearance.
NFLSports Illustrated

Lower Fantasy Football Expectations for David Montgomery

From Weeks 12-17, David Montgomery was the highest scoring RB in PPR fantasy football leagues. During that span, the Bears RB averaged 25.7 PPG and helped a lot of fantasy players win their league championship. But Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano points out that people are now over-drafting the Chicago rusher based on their high expectations of a repeat performance.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy says time is now for offense

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy says the time is now for the offense to produce. It’s a good idea, considering his job is likely on the line. One of the disappointing things about the Chicago Bears over the years is their offense. The franchise has never had a consistent high-powered unit. Well, there was that one season in 2013 that had their fans in a tizzy.
NFLYardbarker

Weighing Futures of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy

It's often said Chicago is a tough place to coach. The fans are demanding, excessive media exposure creates pressure and owners can be impatient. The truth is owners are impatient these days in all sports, fans have always been demanding everywhere and all media creates pressure, especially in larger markets.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Are the Critics Too Harsh on Matt Nagy?

Bears coach Matt Nagy continues to be a sell nationally rather than a buy. At least there are some among the sellers who realize his plight. Nagy, who has third-best odds to be fired first this year according to BetOnline.ag (17-2), is ranked the NFL's 18th best coach according to Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated in SI's coaching power rankings.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

The Fantasy Case Against David Montgomery: No Replicating An Elite 2020 Breakout

The summer is here, meaning we're getting closer to the start of fantasy football drafts. Success in those drafts will come from landing terrific bargains in the middle to late rounds while avoiding players who could see their numbers decline compared to 2020. However, that latter exercise isn't easy, especially in the case of players who are among the elite at their position or are coming off breakout seasons in the stat sheets.
NFLchatsports.com

10 Most Important Bears of 2021: #1 Matt Nagy

The question on every Chicago Bears’ fan’s mind is... When will rookie quarterback Justin Fields take over as the starter from Andy Dalton? And it’s not just fans, because from the day Fields was drafted that’s been the discussion from the media on both a national and local level as well.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

How do Bears running back grade out?

Throughout the summer we will be running a 12-part series grading each Bears position group on a standard A-F scale, including pluses and minuses based on a bell curve comparing all 32 NFL teams. After a breakout final third of the 2020 season, we will find out if David Montgomery...
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears training camp: Storylines to watch

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The long wait is all but over as the Chicago Bears open up training camp at Halas Hall in preparation for the 2021 season and will also welcome back fans in the process. The excitement in training camp will be at a new level with rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the roster as fans have hope for the future of the franchise.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Under Center Podcast: Matt Nagy Joins the Under Center Podcast

Under Center Podcast: Matt Nagy joins the Under Center podcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who better to get information from on the Bears other than straight from the source? Matt Nagy joins Ken Davis while at the American Century Championship to discuss all things Bears. Matt Nagy breaks down why the run game hasn't been prominent, what led him to give up play-calling, the growth of Justin Fields, and more. Later in the pod, Ken is joined by Eric Strobel as they discuss what they learned from the interview and also get to everyone's favorite segment, the podcast review of the day!
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

31 questions to Bears camp: How good can the RB position be?

When the Chicago Bears report to Halas Hall for training camp, running back will be an important position to keep an eye on. Workhorse David Montgomery will lead the way, while fifth-year veteran Tarik Cohen returns from a torn ACL sustained in 2020. Damien Williams will provide some quality veteran depth, especially after having played in an offensive system similar to the Bears while with the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons in 2018 and 2019. Khalil Hebert, Artavis Pierce, Ryan Nall, and C.J. Marable will provide depth, making running back one of the deepest positions on the roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy