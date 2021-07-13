Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Aid for Friends asks for donations to stock new homeless shelter, open house tonight

By Emma Iannacone
KIFI Local News 8
 12 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - There will soon be a new, warm place for Pocatelloans experiencing homelessness to rest their heads.

After two years of renovations, Aid For Friends is hosting an open house to show off the new Homeless Shelter and Community Resource Center. The public is invited to a Housewarming and Open House at the facility, 209 E Lewis St, on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. The open house is hosted by Acorn Fund Pocatello, Inc. and Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship

They're asking the community to help them fill the shelter with some needed supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the open house.

You can view the shelter's wishlist of needed items here: http://bit.ly/aidforfriendshousewarming

