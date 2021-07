Two recent studies have found that quercetin supplementation may be an effective adjuvant therapy for the treatment of COVID-19. Two recent studies evaluated the efficacy of quercetin supplementation as an adjuvant therapy in COVID-19 treatment. In a prospective, randomized, controlled, open-label study, published in the International Journal of General Medicine1 152 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection were either prescribed standard care or standard care with quercetic supplement twice daily for 30 days. Each tablet contained 500 mg of Quercetic Phytosome, an ingredient from Indena SpA (Milan, Italy), which corresponds to 200 mg of quercetin. The primary endpoints of the study were: need and length of hospitalization, need for non-invasive oxygen therapy, progression to intensive care units, and death.