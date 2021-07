Regarding the July 11 Metro article “A fraught symbol carted away”:. Robert E. Lee was against monuments to the Civil War. In 1869, he declined an invitation to a meeting of Confederate and Union generals at Gettysburg to place memorials honoring the soldiers by saying, “I think it wiser moreover not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”