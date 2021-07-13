Cancel
Where To Watch The 2021 MLB All-Star Game: Time, Channel, Live Stream Info

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, the National League and American League collide in the MLB All-Star Game!. Last night’s Home Run Derby was the perfect appetizer for tonight’s main course: the All-Star Game! The starting lineup for the A.L. features a slew of power hitters, including Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Aaron Judge, while the N.L. counters with Fernando Tatís Jr., Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy. In what will be a historic All-Star moment, Ohtani will also serve as the American League’s starting pitcher, while the National League counters with Nationals ace Max Scherzer. A full All-Star Game roster can be found on the MLB website.

