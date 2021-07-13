Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What Is Investment Management and Do You Need It?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vc3iw_0avf5wfP00

Investment management refers to the professional handling of an investment portfolio. Individuals and institutional investors use investment management to make the most of their money. If you don’t have time to manage your investments or aren’t confident about making investment decisions independently, an investment manager can help.

What Is Investment Management?

Investment management refers to the process of managing financial assets and other investments. It includes coming up with an investment strategy for the buying and selling of portfolio holdings and managing investments to align with clients’ goals and risk tolerance. It can also include budgeting , banking and tax services.

Simply put, investment management is the practice of managing assets within an investment portfolio to achieve a specific goal. The term is also referred to as portfolio management, money management or wealth management .

Investment management services include asset allocation, stock selection, portfolio management and overseeing existing investments. Investment management isn’t just about monitoring clients’ portfolios; it may also include financial planning and advisory services.

What Does an Investment Manager Do?

Investment managers are typically charged with managing the investments of a company or an individual. Managing the assets usually means that the investment manager selects what to invest in and decides when to invest or withdraw money from a certain investment. They often deal with a wide range of securities and financial assets, including stocks, bonds , commodities and real estate .

The job of an investment manager is to grow wealth for both individuals or companies. An individual may hire the services of an investment manager to manage their financial portfolio; alternatively, many companies hire an in-house team of managers to manage their portfolios based on the company’s goals.

The goal of an investment manager is to make money for their clients. They do this by devising an investment strategy to meet the clients’ goals, then use that strategy to decide the type of investments to add to their portfolio. Generally speaking, the work of an investment manager is to manage clients’ portfolios on their behalf and make profits.

How Investment Management Works

Investment management firms typically manage your portfolio on your behalf. An investment manager will first assess your goals and risk tolerance by asking you a couple of questions. Based on the answers you provide and factors, such as time frame and returns, they’ll then come up with an investing strategy to match your needs.

When To Hire an Investment Manager

If you feel that your portfolio is getting too much for you to manage on your own, it may be time to hire an investment manager. They can help you make more informed investing decisions. Even if you’re feeling good and like things are going well, hiring a professional only makes sense as part of a long-term investment strategy.

Several other things can tell you it’s time to hire an investment manager. Here are a few examples.

You Don’t Have Time to Monitor Your Investments

One of the main reasons people hire an investment manager is because they don’t have time to monitor their own investments. An investment manager can spend more time watching the markets and reviewing potential opportunities than you could afford to do on your own.

You’re Not Confident About Making Investing Decisions on Your Own

Though countless resources are available on the internet to help you make sound investing decisions, it can still be challenging to know if your current investments will continue to be profitable. An investment manager may also help you avoid making any mistakes in the stock market that could cost you money in the long term.

You Have a Very Large Amount of Money You Need To Invest

Investing all of your money on your own can take a lot more time than you may have during the day. Even if you have a great deal of experience in this area, it may be difficult to monitor your investment portfolio. An investment manager can help ensure that your investments are appropriately allocated so you don’t lose any profit from fees and increase the amount saved for retirement or other long-term plans.

You Want Someone To Help Manage Other Financial Needs

If you need help in managing your other financial needs in addition to portfolio management, you may want to consider hiring an investment manager. Such needs can include financial planning, debt management , retirement planning, insurance and more.

Types of Investment Management Services

Whether you’re looking for investment management services or someone to help you get your finances in order, there’s a service for you. Here are three types of investment management services to consider.

Robo-Advisor

A robo-advisor is an online, automated service that provides the ideal investment mix of securities based on your current financial situation, investment goals and risk tolerance. Robo-advisors are less expensive than traditional investment managers; plus, most have low account minimums, making them suitable for new investors.

Good To Know

Robo-advisors typically charge annual management fees of 0.25% to 0.50% of your assets under management, though some charge a fixed monthly fee instead.

Online Financial Planning Services

Your money management may grow more complex as your net worth increases, which means you may need financial planning . Online financial planning services provide guidance beyond investment management. This can include retirement planning, estate planning, choosing a life insurance policy and more. Such services offer access to a team of both online and human financial advisors.

Traditional Financial Advisors

Traditional financial advisors offer investment management in addition to financial planning. These professionals meet with you face-to-face to discuss your current financial situation and goals, then advise accordingly.

You can hire a traditional financial advisor to come up with a financial plan that meets your goals. The cost of a financial advisor varies, but the charge is typically based on assets under management.

Final Take

Investment management comes with several perks and that’s why it’s a smart choice to work with an investment manager. These professionals can help with just about anything, from finding the best asset allocation that yields a profitable return to building a retirement plan.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What Is Investment Management and Do You Need It?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
40K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Investment Management#Investment Decisions#Debt Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

How to Choose a REIT to Invest In

Real estate prices continue to soar, and the market is thriving. With that in mind, you might want to invest in real estate, but you might not have the disposable income to go about doing so in the traditional way. That doesn’t mean you’re left out. A real estate investment...
MarketsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

There are better ways to invest money than Impact investments

A friend recently mentioned something called impact investing to me. What exactly is this? How do impact investment funds perform, and what do you think about them?. Impact investing generally aims to benefit society, while providing a profit for the investor, by investing in companies, funds and organizations that are aligned with causes, certain values or issues. Think of it as a middle ground between traditional investing and charitable giving, where you can match your investing with your own particular beliefs. It really isn’t all that different from investing in traditional mutual funds, except for the goal of the funds.
MarketsLowell Sun

How important is asset allocation

Numerous studies and Nobel Prize-winning research over the last 50 years have demonstrated that more than 90 percent of your portfolios performance will be determined by your asset allocation decision. In other words, asset allocation will have more to do with the success or failure of your portfolio than finding the best-performing individual investments. I know that flies in the face of most everything you see, hear and read about in the financial media, however the fact is that asset allocation is one of the most important concepts in investing.
MarketsZacks.com

Dimensional's Mutual Fund to ETF Conversion, Midyear Outlook & More

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Wes Crill, Head of Investment Strategies, and Nicole Hunter, Head of Capital Markets, at Dimensional Fund Advisors. DFA, the $660 billion quant pioneer, was among the first companies to apply academic research to practical investing. DFA funds were earlier available to...
Marketsatlanticcitynews.net

Become a better long-term investor: The role of financial advice

Did you know that there are approximately 765 long term investment funds for individuals to choose from? That's quite daunting, especially if you're starting your investment journey. This is why it's vital that you speak to an independent (this is critical) adviser who can research funds from a broad range of possibilities and propose those that align with your personal financial needs best.
MarketsFortune

What you need to know about Riskified’s IPO before investing with Robinhood

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Brokerages have been rolling out new IPO platforms that set aside high-demand IPO shares for retail investors. Riskified, an Israeli company that makes fraud prevention software, is the latest company to offer a portion of its shares to investors on Robinhood.
Personal FinanceUS News and World Report

What Is an Investment Policy Statement?

Financial advisors who work with high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutions can enhance their services to clients with the help of an investment policy statement. This formal document is not a legal agreement, but it is an essential tool that details how clients' money will be managed. The statement's simplicity...
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

What Credit Score Do You Need To Buy A Home

A credit score or rating may seem like a confusing topic to some people, particularly if you don’t have financial savvy. Nonetheless, it is common knowledge that a good credit score can significantly increase your chances of qualifying for credit, such as mortgages and credit card services. However, before you...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

What Can You Force Your Heirs To Do To Get Your Wealth?

There are many stories of strange conditions in wills and trusts over time. For example, the German poet Heinrich “Henry” Heine died in 1856 and left his estate to his wife, Matilda, on the condition that she remarry, so that “there will be at least one man to regret my death”. Such conditions on inheritances make for good fodder for mystery novels but they rarely make for good estate plans.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

The Services Wealthy Clients Value the Most

What are the services wealthy clients value most from financial advisers?. Unbiased advice and having the knowledge that an investor is lacking are the two things an adviser can provide that investors value most, according to a new 55-page report published by Spectrem Group. “Keeps me from making bad investment...
Personal Financesuccess.com

What Is a Brokerage Account and Do You Need One?

You’ve fully met your employer’s matching funds in the company 401(k) and have a robust emergency fund—good job. The next step in your financial journey may be to open a brokerage investment account to make the most of your available investing funds. Brokerage accounts can be a great option to round out your investment portfolio and help you grow your money faster than a traditional savings account, but there are some drawbacks to be aware of.
Small BusinessForbes

Does Your Small Business Need A Fidelity Bond?

A fidelity bond is a type of business insurance. This bond offers an employer protection against losses that are caused by dishonest employees who commit fraud against the company. A fidelity bond can protect your business against both monetary losses and physical losses. Here is a closer look at fidelity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy