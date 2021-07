San Rafael, CA – The County of Marin has scored the highest marks in the nation among government agencies for its use of digital technology. The Center for Digital Government released its list of top digital counties in the United States and placed Marin at No. 1 in the population category of 250,000 to 499,999. The organization noted, “The partnerships forged in the time of COVID-19 also extended past the pandemic, with IT partnering closely with other county departments on elections, cybersecurity and digital equity, especially in the county’s traditionally underserved Canal neighborhood (of San Rafael), where cross-sector partnerships helped get school students online via free Wi-Fi.”