DETROIT, MI - More than 120,000 residents are without power after a series of severe storms hit southeast Michigan Saturday, according to DTE Energy’s outage dashboard. The number of affected residents at one time topped 133,000, with more than 5% of DTE’s entire customer base experiencing outages as of 1 p.m. Sunday. More than 1,000 crews are currently in the field, according to the website, but many of the largest down areas do not have an estimated restoration time.