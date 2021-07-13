Special Prosecutor to be Named in Hutsonville Assault Case

(Undated) – The Crawford County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the attack of an elderly man in Hutsonville last week. According to Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, his office has received several calls regarding the case. Shaner reiterates that the defendants are juveniles, and subsequently no names or information can be released to the public. Shaner also says that to avoid any potential conflict of interest for any parties involved, his office will not be handling the case. Instead, per standard practice, a special prosecutor will handle the prosecution of the matter from start to finish.