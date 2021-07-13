Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1995 BMW M3 E36 gets an oil change from MOTUL

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Risch is not only a long-time contributor of BMWBLOG, but also the proud of owner of a 1995 E36 BMW M3. Nate is also not afraid of some DIY work, so it comes as no surprise that he also enjoy changing the oil on his cars. For the latest oil change, we partnered up with MOTUL USA to try out their new Classic Line of lubricant. French manufacturer MOTULS introduced earlier this year a new line of lubricants geared towards classic and vintage cars. The new Classic Line of MOTUL lubricants builds upon the booming market of collector cars which has increased year-over-year.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motul#Oil Filter#Bmw M3#Bmwblog#E36#Motul Usa#French#Motuls#Zddp#Instagram A#Bmwblog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Johnny Cecotto BMW M3 E30 Is Up For Grabs, But It Will Cost You!

This rare German sports car has a price tag of almost $120K. BMW E30 M3 examples have become one of the more desirable modern collectibles in recent years. Now toss in the Johnny Cecotto name, and getting one would be rare, and it’s going to cost whoever ends up buying it. There were only 480 of these special edition BMWs made, with one selling last year for $89k, but used car prices have absolutely skyrocketed since.
CarsTop Speed

Watch An Audi RS7 Get Schooled By A BMW M5 CS On A Drag Strip

They’re both quick, but the BMW M5 CS sprints faster than the Audi RS7 at higher speeds. Let’s get the specs out of the way first. The Audi RS7 is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 mill that produces 592 ponies and 590 pound-feet of twist. Power is routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
CarsBMW BLOG

Lotus Emira Will be a Lightweight BMW M4 Rival

The new BMW M4 is the latest to join the ranks of the modern sports car. What does that mean? It means heavily turbocharged engines, mostly automatic transmissions, mostly all-wheel drive, high on tech but light on feel, and a high price tag to match. The BMW M4 sits alongside the Mercedes-AMG C63, Audi RS5, and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as part of their ranks. However, a new sports car is going to hit the market soon that doesn’t exactly fit into that same box and will serve as a refreshing throwback to sports cars of old — the Lotus Emira.
CarsCarscoops

Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Is An Ultra-Hot Hatchback Disguised As A Crossover

Mercedes doesn’t sell the CLA45 and A45 in the United States meaning the closest thing that Americans can get to a hot hatch from the German automaker is the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45. Featured in this review from Matt Farah, the GLA45 could be viewed as a slightly lifted version of...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: New BMW M3 and M4 models get the Savageese treatment

The guys from Savagegeese have been known to be particularly critical in regards to BMW models and since the new M3 and M4 models are important for the Bavarian brand, seeing them review these cars is an interesting experience. On one hand, you’re hoping for a good outcome while on the other, you kind-of want to learn all the details nobody speaks of in other reviews. So, how do they feel about the new models?
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW Group Classic takes a closer look at the BMW ZBF-7er

Earlier this year, BMW Group Classic began to introduce a series of interesting concepts which have been hiding under their roof for decades. One of them was the BMW ICE (Integrated Concept Engineering), the precursor to future BMW Sports Activity Coupes. Next to that car there was another interesting concept which was fully revealed today. The BMW ZBF-7er was a concept meant to showcase the future of luxury and was designed by the famous BMW designer Joji Nagashima.
CarsBMW BLOG

Upcoming BMW M2 spotted out testing, wearing next-gen iDrive screens

Now that the BMW 2 Series Coupe is out and about, it’s time to look forward to the main course in its line-up – the M2. This will most likely be the most fun to drive new BMW launched over the next 10 years and it could very well also be a last hoorah for compact M cars with an ICE under the hood. There’s a lot riding on the success of this car and the shoes the current M2 left to be filled are pretty darn huge.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW 330i xDrive drag races Kia K5 GT with surprising results

It’s no shame to admit just how far some brands have come these days and none of them seem to be as ambitious as the Hyundai-Kia group. Despite their previous reputation for building economy cars, the company is now making premium cars capable of hanging with the best of them. Their efforts are showing too, sales being rather good for both companies. Now, models like the Kia K5 GT can finally take on established cars, like BMWs and Mercedes-Benz models and you might be surprised of the results.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2021 BMW M3 Review: More Pedals Equal More Fun

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 14.7/10.2/12.4 (est) Starting Price (USD): $70,895 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $82,625 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $86,780 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $98,630 (inc. dest.) For the vast majority of modern road cars—and crucially, the people who use them—the manual isn’t necessary. Imagine a luxury...
Carstopgear.com

BMW M3 Competition – long-term review

We're living with a BMW M3, what do you want to know?. Things move out of the news cycle quickly these days. Doesn’t it feel like a lifetime ago that our feeds were filled with substantial scotch egg meals, the European Super League and the great M3/M4 grille controversy? People lost their minds over all three of them. Especially when they saw that BMW had slapped some fat, pig-nose-against-a-window nostrils on the benchmark of a performance saloon. People like me. Was I wrong?
CarsBMW BLOG

The BMW M3 Isn’t Actually Much More Expensive Than it Used to Be

I’ve been dunking on how expensive the BMW M3 has gotten since its debut. With options, the BMW M3 (and its M4 sibling) can easily reach near, and in some cases over, $100,000. Which is frankly insane for a car that starts life as a 320d lease special. However, after about thirty seconds of thought, rather than just lizard-brain, knee-jerk reactionary thinking, I realized that the BMW M3 really isn’t much more expensive than it used to be.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

It's Time To Get Excited For The New BMW 3 Series

When the BMW M3 launched with its big, new, toothy grille, we wondered if the company was going to apply the same thing to the regular BMW 3 Series for an update. Now we know for a fact it didn't. The company did get a little wild with the reveal of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but now that we've seen leaked images of the soon-to-be-revealed 3, and the styling changes we first saw last month on a prototype of the electric 3 Series, it's clear that the 3 will stick with well-proportioned kidney grilles. So we've prepared a render to show what that might look like on the finished product.
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: Magnus Walker Drives the BMW Z3 M Coupe

The BMW Z3 M Coupe is a car that’s typically only loved by BMW enthusiasts. Outside of a group of Roundel-loving car nuts, few people even know what the Z3 M Coupe even is. In this new video from Hagerty, famous Porsche 911-fan Magnus Walker drives the Z3 M Coupe to see if it’s the next big thing.
CarsBMW BLOG

The BMW 700 — A Forgotten Car That Deserves More Love

In today’s market, it’s hard to imagine BMW being on the verge on failure. The Bavarian giant is not only one of the most well-known names in the world of luxury but it’s also one of the most successful automakers in the world, regardless of segment. However, back in the 1950s, BMW was on a knife-edge, trying desperately to not fall off into bankruptcy. A few cars are credited with saving the brand, including the BMW Isetta and Neue Klasse of vehicles. However, one of the cars that helped bring the brand back to life was actually one that’s mostly been forgotten — the BMW 700.
Carssportswar.com

Cleanest oil change on the Honda to date

Didn't spill a drop of oil on the deck. Usually there's some oil spatter from the filter change, but I was able to contain all of it. Oil & filter changed, transmission "drain & refill" complete. Even rotated the tires today. It's nice having access to a frame lift. The...
CarsCarscoops

2023 BMW M2 Shows Off New Kidney Grilles In Latest Spy Shots

BMW isn’t wasting any time in expanding the new 2-Series range with a flagship M2 variant and has been spied putting one through its paces in Europe. The entire exterior of this M2 prototype is clad in white and black camouflage but BMW’s engineers were nice enough to not cover up the front grille, giving us our first chance to see it. Unlike lesser 2-Series Coupe models, the kidney grille of the M2 has horizontal slats to add to the car’s aggression. The grilles appear to be the same size as they are with other 2-Series variants, unlike the M3 and M4 with their gargantuan nostrils.
CarsBMW BLOG

The 2023 Mazda 6 Will Become a Budget BMW 3 Series

The 3 Series just can’t seem to keep newcomers off its tail. Heavy lies the head that wears the crown, I guess. The usual competition; Mercedes’ C-Class and Audi’s A4; aren’t even the toughest competitors anymore. Instead, cars like the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Genesis G70, and even the Tesla Model 3 are the 3er’s most fearsome rivals. There’s going to be yet another 3 Series competitor, this time a damn-near 3 Series clone, from a typically much cheaper brand that knows a thing or two about great driver’s cars — the 2023 Mazda 6.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: 700 HP BMW M3 takes on 750 HP Mercedes-AMG C63

With everyone focused on the new M3 and M4 models, it’s easy to forget about the old F80 M3 generation. However, when it comes to heavily tuned cars, the old model still has a big advantage over a lot of newer cars for a very simple reason: it’s been on the market for a lot longer and tuners had more time to fine tune it. Therefore, what you’re about to see are not normal cars, but instead versions that have been pumped up to the absolute limit.
CarsCarscoops

C8 Corvette Vs. BMW M4 Competition In 500 HP Sports Car Shootout

If you’re lucky enough to have $70,000 to spend on a car and your buying criteria includes head-turning looks and the kind of power that can incinerate a set of tires before you’ve even left the dealer’s lot, you’re spoiled for choice. That kind of money gets you into all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy