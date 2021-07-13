1995 BMW M3 E36 gets an oil change from MOTUL

When the BMW M3 launched with its big, new, toothy grille, we wondered if the company was going to apply the same thing to the regular BMW 3 Series for an update. Now we know for a fact it didn't. The company did get a little wild with the reveal of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but now that we've seen leaked images of the soon-to-be-revealed 3, and the styling changes we first saw last month on a prototype of the electric 3 Series, it's clear that the 3 will stick with well-proportioned kidney grilles. So we've prepared a render to show what that might look like on the finished product.