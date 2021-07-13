Give Your Room an Extra Flair with a Curved Multi-Colored Lamp!

One thing that everyone will agree on is that your house should feel like you. No matter what the decorating trends are at the moment, no matter what your last style was, no matter what your mother-in-law says, the decor decisions you make for your home should make you happy. It is your space after all. So when you need to paint your living space a color that isn’t cream or gray or anything even close to the neutral family, you have all the permission. As you’re looking around for that color, we would encourage you to try teal. This bluish-green color comes in dark shades, light shades, and everything in between. Scroll through these 15 living rooms that boast a teal color and you’ll be convinced that it is the tone for you and your home. We’ll also share with you some of our top tips for decorating with teal as well as some colors you can match teal within your living room.