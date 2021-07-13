Cancel
NBA Draft Rumors: Rockets actively exploring trade to No. 1

By Chris Crouse
The Rockets continue to pursue the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft and their target is Cade Cunningham , Sham Charania of The Athletic relays.

There were recent rumblings that Houston was “fixated” on the Oklahoma State product and the Pistons are certainly open for business when it comes to dealing the top pick. Other teams such as the Cavaliers have also expressed interest in moving up.

It’s worth noting that we are in the midst of smokescreen season where many rumors get passed along to drive motivated narratives. Could this be the case with Houston? Possibly. Kevin Porter Jr., who’s arguably the Rockets player with the most upside, has played some point guard for the club and recently tweeted that the point guard is indeed his position, something that might be drastically different if Cunningham is in town. However, if the team stays at No. 2 and takes Jalen Green , Porter running the point makes more sense.

More on the NBA Draft

  • The Pacers are willing to give up the No. 13 pick in the upcoming draft for a player who can contribute right away, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star hears. Indiana and Houston had talks about the selection, presumably about Eric Gordon heading to the Pacers since the team is targeting players with at least two seasons remaining on their contract.
  • The Wizards had several prospects in earlier this week , including Florida’s Tre Mann. Mann, who is ESPN’s No. 22 overall prospect has a relationship with Bradley Beal dating back to his time in high school when the All-Star consulted him on attending Florida. The 6-foot-5 point guard says he’s incorporated parts of Beal’s game into his own.

