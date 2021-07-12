Cancel
Movies

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Rolls Into Cannes

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

CANNES, France (AP) — A year after it was first to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson's “The French Dispatch" finally rolled into the French Riviera festival on Monday. Anderson and the large cast arrived on the Cannes red carpet in a bus, with a grinning Bill Murray...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#The French Dispatch#Obituary#The French Dispatch#Cannes#Ap#French#The New Yorker#First Cannes#Chalamet#Searchlight Pictures
Comments / 0

