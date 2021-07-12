Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Rolls Into Cannes

You weren’t the only one staring at that photo of Wes Anderson and The French Dispatch cast with FOMO. Tom Hanks is officially joining Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody in Wes Anderson’s next film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the role is “small and could be cameo-like in nature.” Still untitled, the film is expected to shoot in Spain. Anderson will write and direct, naturally. For now, the plot is under wraps. Hanks was most recently seen in News of the World and stars in the upcoming sci-fi film Finch on Apple TV+. As if his résumé wasn’t already stacked, he’s also slated for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley musical (the one he caught coronavirus shooting) and Robert Zemeckis’s Pinocchio, where he’ll play Geppetto. No one is bouncing back from COVID-19 with more whimsy and twee.