Galveston Art League workshop: Make photographic images without a camera
Participants in an upcoming Galveston Art League workshop will learn how to make photographic images without a camera. The two processes taught are cyanotypes, an early photographic process that uses a light-sensitive solution, and an ultraviolet light source in making an image. Lumen prints use traditional darkroom paper to expose an object until its image is captured, and no developer is used.thepostnewspaper.net
Comments / 0