New employees at one of Ryan Cole’s restaurants could get a $1,000 bonus. And if employees refer a successful hire, they might also get a grand. Like many restaurant owners, Cole has tried a number of tactics to attract workers as San Francisco reopens and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. He has bumped up wages, paying some staff members between $38 and $50 per hour. He’s offering two weeks of paid vacation, and there could be a sizable bonus for some who stick around for a year. Currently, he’s considering providing free dinner for two to those who work all their scheduled shifts over the course of a month.