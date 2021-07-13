This Wall-Mounted Toilet Brush Saves Space in My Tiny Bathroom and Is Better Than All the Others I’ve Tried
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The process of picking out a toilet brush is usually a pretty thoughtless task. After all, cleaning the toilet isn’t the most coveted household task on the chore list. So as long as it looks like it’ll do what it’s supposed to, a toilet brush is pretty much a grab-and-go buy. Never once have I thought that the cleaning tool could add to my bathroom aesthetic. However, I came to rethink my blasé attitude toward the everyday toilet brush when I saw a silicone version on Overstock that can be mounted to the wall, no hardware required.www.apartmenttherapy.com
