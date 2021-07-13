Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Wall-Mounted Toilet Brush Saves Space in My Tiny Bathroom and Is Better Than All the Others I’ve Tried

By Britt Franklin
Apartment Therapy
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The process of picking out a toilet brush is usually a pretty thoughtless task. After all, cleaning the toilet isn’t the most coveted household task on the chore list. So as long as it looks like it’ll do what it’s supposed to, a toilet brush is pretty much a grab-and-go buy. Never once have I thought that the cleaning tool could add to my bathroom aesthetic. However, I came to rethink my blasé attitude toward the everyday toilet brush when I saw a silicone version on Overstock that can be mounted to the wall, no hardware required.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toilet Brush#Toilet Bowl#Brushes#Falling Down#Command#Britt Franklin#Scene Louisiana#The Nerd Machine#The Daebak Company Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
Home & GardenPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

I Just Found Out What The Drawer Under The Stove Is Actually For

You know how it is when you think you know something then you find out you were all wrong? Yeah...this is that. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space. I have our cupboards as efficiently organized as possible. I think. A place for everything and everything in it's a place...or something like that.
Home & GardenPosted by
Woman's World

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! Does Bleach Kill Bed Bugs?

Q: I have a bed bug infestation, and I’d like to take care of it quickly at home. Does bleach kill bed bugs?. A: For homeowners with a bed bug problem, there’s good news: yes, bleach does kill bed bugs! However, it’s crucial to understand how to use it safely and effectively. In certain situations, though, the problem may have progressed too far, and a professional needs to handle it.
Interior DesignDomaine

Add a Little Farmhouse Flair to Your Bathroom With These 20 Design Ideas

The farmhouse fad isn't showing any signs of slowing down, so if you haven't jumped on the design bandwagon, now's a better time than any to do so. And, what better place to incorporate some farmhouse flair than your bathroom? The bathroom a great place to experiment with trends—especially if you're not ready to remodel the rest of your home—plus it'll encourage you to slow down and savor your time spent showering and primping.
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

How to get a sparkling bathroom FAST: Mum shares her trick for cleaning her tile grout in 15 minutes - and claims the cleaner 'does the hard work for you'

A busy mum-of-two has revealed her trick to sparkling clean grout and says the cheap ingredients 'do all the work for you'. Mama Mila, who has a popular TikTok channel based around cleaning hacks, mixes bicarb soda, hydrogen peroxide and dishwashing detergent together to make her 'magic' grout cleaner. The...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Tyla

This Laundry Hack Will Save Your Dingy Whites

There's nothing better than a good TikTok hack and now fashion stylist and TikToker Christie Moeller has shared a very unique way to make sure your white laundry stays white in the wash. All you need is a basin filled with warm water and denture cleanser. Yep, you heard that...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy