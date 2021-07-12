Cancel
Movies

Kevin Feige Doesn’t Rule Out Tom Hardy’s Venom Showing Up In MCU

By Ryden Scarnato
heroichollywood.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Feige addressed the possibility of Tom Hardy’s Venom showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future. The relationship between Sony and Disney has been a fascinating one to watch. The two managed to come to a deal to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that deal was almost shattered a couple of years back. Sony is also doing plenty of Spider-Man projects of their own focused on his villains, with Tom Hardy’s Venom kicking things off.

