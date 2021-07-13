Filming ‘Fremont’s Farewell’ At LTV

In his one-man play, “Fremont’s Farewell,” author Shelby Raebeck tells the story of Ronald Fremont, a renegade high school English teacher at a posh Hamptons private school who is placed on probation for “breaking down the time-honored boundary between student and teacher.” In his final days, he challenges his students to think for themselves, confesses in graphic terms his own failings (both professionally and personally), and rails in profanity-laced diatribes against the institutions that have them all “trapped in cages.”