Caroline Ragsdale
Residential Real Estate Specialist at Gladys Manion Real Estate. Caroline Ragsdale joined Gladys Manion in the first quarter of 2021, listing over a million dollars in real estate in that time. A native St. Louisan and graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia. She brings over 15 years of sales, marketing and digital media experience spanning from NYC to Chicago. Caroline is committed to listening to her clients’ needs and utilizing her keen negotiating skills to ensure a successful transaction. We are excited to have Caroline on our team.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0