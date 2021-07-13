Caroline Ragsdale

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Home Partners of America ("HPA"), valuing the company at $6.0 billion. HPA's unique, resident-led business model expands housing access and choice, while providing a clear path to homeownership to individuals and families across the United States. BREIT's investment in HPA will be supported by its perpetual capital, enabling a truly long-term approach to the management of the properties. Furthermore, Blackstone's substantial experience with rental residential properties and commitment to acting responsibly to support residents will bring valuable perspective and best-in-class operating standards to the ownership and maintenance of these homes.