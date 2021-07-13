Pro Football Camp aims to teach kids football skills and life lessons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday morning, the 16th annual Pro Football Camp kicked off at John Venezia Community Park featuring current and former NFL athletes working with hundreds of kids.

"I think it’s great because the coaches are very interactive, and it’s just a nice off-season workout for kids," said 13-year-old Jackson McDaniel.

Kids at the camp can learn from players like Nolan Laufenberg, a current offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos who played his college days at the Air Force Academy.

"It’s awesome; the energy is great from the kids and being here myself is great just to impart some wisdom on the younger generation," said Laufenberg.

Laufenberg joins other current and former NFL players like Anthony Trucks, who spent the last 12 years helping out at the camp.

"I want them to be able to get to touch what a dream looks like," said Trucks.

The goal is to not only instill in them the skills to be a good football player, and also how to have a good work ethic.

"It's the difference between high-level athletes and those that don’t make it: their work ethic. So I want these kids to start this entire camp understanding our mental space," said Trucks.

"Make sure you’re the hardest working guy wherever you go," added Laufenberg.

It's an idea not lost on the campers.

"They taught me to never give up, and if you want it you can have it if you work hard enough," said Malcahi Arnd.

Pro Football Camp offers a scholarship program that provides scholarships for underserved kids. You can still sign up on Wednesday by showing up at John Venezia Community Park at 8 a.m. or visiting their website .

