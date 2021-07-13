Being a Mom Is Patricia Heaton’s ‘Greatest Satisfaction’! Meet the Sitcom Star’s 4 Sons

Patricia Heaton‘s Hollywood career has earned her critical acclaim and two Emmy Awards, but nothing compares to the happiness she receives as the mom of her four kids. Along with her husband, David Hunt, the Everybody Loves Raymond alum is the loving mom of sons Samuel, John, Joseph and Daniel.

“Being a mother is indescribable; joy, worry, delight, frustration, but ultimately the greatest satisfaction and deepest human love of your life,” Patricia sweetly penned on Instagram in May 2020, sharing a lovely throwback photo with her blond-haired baby boys. “So grateful.”

The sitcom star has been relishing her role as a mother over the last two decades, having first experienced parenthood when she gave birth to son Samuel in 1993. Patricia and David — who wed in 1990 — expanded their family when they welcomed their younger kids, John, Joseph and Daniel.

At the time Patricia was raising her boys, she was starring on Everybody Loves Raymond. The TV comedian portrayed the role of Debra Barone in the legendary CBS sitcom, which ran from 1996 to 2005. Though Everybody Loves Raymond became one of the most beloved series of all time, Patricia revealed her sons have yet to watch it.

“I’m going to make them sit at my funeral for nine years of Raymond,” Patricia joked with Us Weekly in April 2021. “It’s going to be the longest funeral in recorded history, and they are going to watch it, damn it!”

The Middle actress noted while her boys aren’t necessarily fans of the sitcom, they have seen a lot of shows together — especially when they were in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We watched the Sopranos, the whole series … and all of Veep,” the Carol’s Second Act alum dished. “So, Julia Louis Dreyfus got all of my sons’ attention.”

Whether or not Patricia’s kiddos ever come around to watching Everybody Loves Raymond, the Beethoven actress revealed a different way she’ll actually “impress” her kids. “Every night, like clockwork, we watch Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune … they’re surprised I know so many of the answers,” Patricia exclusively told Closer in August 2019, jokingly adding, “I generally don’t think they hold me in that high of a regard as far as my mental capacity.”

To learn more about Patricia’s family, scroll through the gallery below to meet Samuel, John, Joseph and Daniel!