Most of the pandemic's telehealth usage was for long-term care, study shows
Seventy-seven percent of telehealth visits during the second half of 2020 were for long-term care, according to a study published July 9 in JAMA Health Forum. Using the IQVIA National Disease and Therapeutic Index, researchers examined data on outpatient care from January 2018 through December 2020. Below are four key insights they discovered about telehealth usage during the pandemic:www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0