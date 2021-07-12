Most of the pandemic's telehealth usage was for long-term care, study shows

Shakespeare taught us, “The eyes are the window to your soul.” What happens when our vision is cloudy? Can we “see” each other? I’m certainly no Shakespeare, nor would I ever pretend to be. What I will offer, however, is when something is taken away, we certainly appreciate it more. It shouldn’t take the absence of that something for you to have an appreciation for it. This month has taught me that tenfold. I thought I had an appreciation through COVID, but I have gained an even deeper understanding, and that, my friends, is a silver lining.