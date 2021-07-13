The Surprising Degree Minka Kelly Earned After She Became Famous
"Friday Night Lights" star Minka Kelly has more on her plate than just TV and movies. It seems acting isn't the only job for which the Los Angeles native is qualified. While already honing a successful acting career, Kelly decided to go back to school, per Us Weekly. This isn't that surprising considering long before she strutted her acting chops as Dillon, Texas teen Lyla Garrity, Kelly was actually busy in a California hospital according to E! News.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0