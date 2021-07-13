Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Manfred: A's fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
Troy Record
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A's managing partner John Fisher and president David Kavak have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

www.troyrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fisher
Person
Dave Kaval
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Coliseum#Tampa Bay Area#Ap#Athletics#Major League Baseball#The Oakland City Council#Rays#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

Pirates DFA player acquired in McCutchen trade

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Acquired with Bryan Reynolds in the Andrew McCutchen trade, the Pirates have designated pitcher Kyle Crick for assignment. They needed the roster spot after trading cash considerations to the Angels for left-hand pitcher Dillon Peters. The 28-year-old Peters was 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA in...
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Giants are interested in Pirates' trade candidates

After taking three of four games from the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road, the Giants have returned home and dropped two straight to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. There could be a silver lining, though. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that in the last 24 to 48 hours, the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Padres, Pirates Agree To Significant Trade

With a 38-60 record, the Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be going nowhere fast this season. So they’ve decided to move one of their few stars as the trade deadline approaches. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Pirates are trading second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. MLB insider Robert Murray reported that the Pirates are getting three players back in exchange.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Manfred unhappy with Kasten’s flippant comments on Bauer

DENVER (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was unhappy with flippant comments made by Dodgers president Stan Kasten that followed the start of the sport’s investigation of domestic violence allegations against Los Angeles pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer was placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2, three days after...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rob Manfred: Put up or shut up time for Oakland and MLB

In perhaps his toughest words yet regarding the Athletics' future in Oakland, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the process for preventing the team from leaving the Bay Area is "at the end." What's more, Manfred reiterated the long-held belief that Las Vegas indeed could be in play should...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Bill Shaiken: Time for Rob Manfred to save baseball in Oakland, or go down trying

In 2019, the Angels’ ballpark project came before the Anaheim City Council. There was no suspense. The Angels had the votes lined up in advance, and the council approved the project. On Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics’ ballpark project is scheduled to come before the Oakland City Council. The A’s are...
MLBTroy Record

LEADING OFF: Ohtani set for 2-way All-Star history

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:. Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los...
Nashville, TNWTVF

Amid stadium stand off, could the Oakland A's come to Music City?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The effect of a city council meeting in Oakland, Calif. Tuesday afternoon are reverberating all the way in Middle Tennessee. The contentious negotiations between the City of Oakland and Oakland A's ownership regarding the building of a brand new Bay Area stadium are heating up. While...
MLBchatsports.com

Rob Manfred's Idea Of A Tough Call

Yesterday, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball was asked about moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, to Denver, Colorado. I think the decision was probably the hardest thing I've been asked to do so far.
MLBnewstalkflorida.com

Manfred To Oakland Do The Right Thing

Get that money into John Fisher’s hands. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has declared July 20th as the drop-dead date for Oakland to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars to make John Fisher happy. Why July 20th? That is when Oakland elected officials will decide if they want to help fund Fisher’s Oakland Athletics baseball stadium-village concept. Apparently, Fisher, the Athletics owner, wants this done pronto and is willing to hide behind the huffing and puffing Manfred. “John Fisher and Major League Baseball has done everything humanly possible to get a stadium built in Oakland,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “At the point in time that you come to the conclusion that it can’t get done, whether you like the market or not, you have to find someplace else to play because you need a facility. It’s that simple.” Actually, it is not that simple. Taxpayers’ dollars are involved but MLB doesn’t really care about taxpayers or fans. They just want taxpayers’ money and if Oakland says no, then there is Las Vegas. And moving to Las Vegas is not a bluff according to Manfred.
Baseballarcamax.com

Dieter Kurtenbach: The time has come for the Oakland A's to show their cards

If the A’s want to leave Oakland, they now have their excuse. But I doubt that’s the way it’ll go down. Despite a 6-1 “yes” vote Tuesday from the Oakland City Council on a non-binding term sheet, nothing has truly been accomplished. A checkpoint has merely been crossed and the ball has been kicked into the A’s court.
MLBTroy Record

Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 27 by league

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Rob Manfred ‘Disappointed' in Oakland Vote; Dave Kaval, A's Taking Time

Manfred 'disappointed' in Oakland vote; Kaval, A's taking time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Athletics received the “yes” vote from the Oakland City Council on Tuesday, which keeps their dreams of remaining #Rooted alive. At least for now. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, however, expressed his displeasure with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy