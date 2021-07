Disney is planning to relocate 2,000 employees from California to their new campus they are planning to build in central Florida. Walt Disney World is busy with visitors from all over, it only makes sense to add a main office here in Orlando. Now that day is finally coming! The Walt Disney Company plans to build a campus in Florida to welcome 2,000 employees from their Southern California office. Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, hopes this change with better integrate the creative and business teams. Although it won’t be for a while, the new campus will be 20 miles east of Walt Disney World. If you live next to the Orlando International Airport you might see more traffic and new neighbors.