Grassy Arena at Teton County Fairgrounds to close for 2 Weeks

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - In preparation for the 65th Annual Teton County Fair, the Teton County Fairgrounds Grassy Arena will be closed for the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Teton County Fairgrounds staff will begin fencing off the Grassy Arena to keep animals off the grass. Due to public health measures, animals cannot be in the Grassy Arena prior to an event where food will be served.

The Teton County Fair begins July 23 and wraps up on August 1. Festivities include the Frazier Shows Carnival, Night Events in the Rodeo Arena, 4-H static and livestock exhibits, the Open Class Horse Show, the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall, the Big Top Tent and various vendors. The Teton County Fair Board is celebrating Teton County’s Centennial this year with a special event on Saturday, July 31, which includes birthday cake, cornhole, a beer garden, and music from the

Stagecoach Band from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. under the Big Top Tent.

The Grassy Arena will re-open to the public on Monday, August 2, 2021.

