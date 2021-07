Country music often gets a bad rap. With songs like "Red Solo Cup" and "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," it's not hard to see why people aren't afraid to lump country up into a single category. But there's a quality of great country music that's often overlooked: its earnestness and willingness to lean into emotional honesty. After all, Dolly Parton wrote "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" on the same day.