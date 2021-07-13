Cancel
The Opel Astra Earns Its Blitz Badge With A Hybrid Option

By José Rodríguez Jr.
Jalopnik
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpel has just announced its newest compact hybrid, the redesigned Astra. This PHEV is another Opel that fits into the strategy Stellantis announced during its big EV Day, where the company showed off its plans for electric cars. For the U.S., Stellantis revealed that Dodge is “not” selling EVs (it is), and Jeep is still wading in the shallow end with its 4xe tech. This Astra is, obviously not gonna be available here in the U.S..

