Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin of Lakeland has raised a “modest” $81,627 toward his re-election in the most recent quarter and has $153,244 cash on hand, while his two Democratic challengers have reported no funds yet in the current cycle, Florida Politics reports. A little more than half of second-quarter contributions came from individuals; the rest came from political action committees representing developers, agriculture and aerospace, among others. | MORE: Campaign finance reports.