Apple Announces $99 Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Family That Snaps on With a Magnet

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple released a battery pack on Tuesday on its website that snaps on to the back of the iPhone 12 with magnets to provide extra battery life. The MagSafe Battery Pack costs $99 and is available in white. It's available for pre-order now and will start shipping next week. Apple...

