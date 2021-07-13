Olympic contractors arrested on drug use charges

© getty

Tokyo police said they have arrested four U.S. and United Kingdom Olympic contractors on drug use charges, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Police told the newswire that the four men were arrested July 3-5 on suspicion of using cocaine and violating drug laws in the Tokyo area. The men reportedly worked for a power company contracted for the Olympics.

The reported incident happened before Tokyo entered a state of emergency on Monday in an attempt to curb public alcohol consumption during the duration of the Olympics.

Tokyo officials have asked local bars and restaurants not to sell alcohol or to close their businesses for a six-week period, the AP reported.

Japanese media outlet NHK reported that the four men, who entered the country between February and May, were spending the night drinking at a bar in Tokyo’s entertainment district when one of the men intruded into a nearby apartment complex.

NHK said that local authorities then questioned the men, which led to the arrests. All four men tested positive for cocaine use, according to the AP.

The four men are employed by Tokyo-based Aggreko Events Services. In a statement, Aggreko Events said that they apologized for the actions their employees caused and added they are coopering with local authorities with their investigation as well, the AP noted.