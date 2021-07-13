Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Olympic contractors arrested on drug use charges

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042ozH_0aveyHmR00
© getty

Tokyo police said they have arrested four U.S. and United Kingdom Olympic contractors on drug use charges, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Police told the newswire that the four men were arrested July 3-5 on suspicion of using cocaine and violating drug laws in the Tokyo area. The men reportedly worked for a power company contracted for the Olympics.

The reported incident happened before Tokyo entered a state of emergency on Monday in an attempt to curb public alcohol consumption during the duration of the Olympics.

Tokyo officials have asked local bars and restaurants not to sell alcohol or to close their businesses for a six-week period, the AP reported.

Japanese media outlet NHK reported that the four men, who entered the country between February and May, were spending the night drinking at a bar in Tokyo’s entertainment district when one of the men intruded into a nearby apartment complex.

NHK said that local authorities then questioned the men, which led to the arrests. All four men tested positive for cocaine use, according to the AP.

The four men are employed by Tokyo-based Aggreko Events Services. In a statement, Aggreko Events said that they apologized for the actions their employees caused and added they are coopering with local authorities with their investigation as well, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Restaurants#Tokyo#Alcohol#Police#The Associated Press#Ap#Japanese#Nhk#Aggreko Events Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Gold toilet found in Russian police bribery probe

A gilded toilet and other luxuries were found in a mansion raided by Russian investigators, who say they busted a gang of corrupt police. The Investigative Committee (SK) website has a video showing extravagant interiors in a huge mansion, among many properties raided. Col Alexei Safonov, head of traffic police...
Rome, GAsky21.com

Arrests Made at Heritage Park, Rome on Drug Charges

Two people were arrested at Heritage Park Tuesday on drug charges. According to Floyd County Jail records, Rome Police were dispatched to the park in reference to a man and a woman, abusing two dogs and smoking drugs. The responding officer asked 38-year old Gail Patricia Bennett about drugs, and...
Public Safetywibqam.com

Tokyo police arrests 4 Olympics workers for cocaine usage

TOKYO (Reuters) – Four electricians engaged in maintenance works for the Tokyo Olympic Games have been arrested for allegedly using cocaine, a spokesperson for the Tokyo metropolitan police said on Tuesday. Public broadcaster NHK said the four men, identified as American and English, deny the charges, but analyses of their...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Wilmington Man on Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on July 6 at approximately 7:51 p.m. police conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police made contact with a passenger, 62-year-old Charles Cobbs. Cobbs initially gave officers a false name. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 1.7 grams of heroin, 2 grams of marijuana, 10 Ecstacy pills, 2 grams of Fentanyl, and $647 in currency. Police took Cobbs into custody without incident.
Public SafetyNewsweek

Teenagers Among 9 Arrested in Alleged Plot to Bomb Hong Kong Courts, Train Tunnels

Six teenagers and three others were arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged conspiracy to detonate homemade bombs in Hong Kong courts, train tunnels and trash cans. The detainment was announced as Hong Kong contends with increasing control from China and opposition from residents seeking to maintain freedoms not enjoyed on the Chinese mainland, the Associated Press reported.
Sierra Vista, AZsierravistaaz.gov

Shooting investigation leads to two arrests for drug and weapon charges

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested two California men on drug and weapon charges on Wednesday, resulting from the investigation into a Tuesday shooting outside a local Filiberto’s restaurant that left two people dead. As reported in a previous press release, SVPD arrested 21-year-old Sierra Vista resident Devon Neff on...
Public SafetyVoice of America

Raids, Arrests Will Not Deter Us, Belarus Media Say

Belarus is purging the space for information, local journalists say, pointing to raids on independent media outlets, arrests including of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondents, and moves to shutter the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Journalists, members of the opposition and activists have been targeted for arrest or harassment since widespread...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Encrypted chat data helps German police arrest 750 in massive drug raid

More than 750 people were arrested in Germany after authorities gained access to data from an encrypted cellphone platform that contained information about illegal drug and weapons trading. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that German officials said they accessed data from users of EncroChat, a European communications service used primarily...
Skippack, PAsanatogapost.com

Troopers Report Night Theft, Illegal ID Use, Drug Arrest

SKIPPACK PA – Summer temperatures, with the exception of an occasional heat wave, are comfortable now. Daylight savings time stretches out the evenings. Car owners drop their guard, and the thieves come out. The summertime crime of opportunity – stealing items that are in plain view from inside parked, and often unlocked, motor vehicles – is again hitting its stride.
Mesa, AZyourvalley.net

Man arrested at Mesa motel on burglary, drugs, firearms charges

Mesa Police officers after 1 a.m. July 11 responded to the Colonade Motel, 5440 E. Main St., on the report of a person threatening with a knife. When officers arrived, they found and detained …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories...
ProtestsNew York Post

News cameraman dies after attack by far-right mob protesting LGBTQ march

A TV news cameraman died in the country of Georgia after he was brutally attacked by a far-right mob protesting an LGBTQ Pride march, his employer says. Alexander Lashkarav, 37, who worked for the independent station TV Pirveli, was found dead in his bed early Sunday after his violent beatdown in the former Soviet republic’s capital city, Tbilisi, last week, the Guardian reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

White police officer who was filmed 'beating' black suspect while arresting him for driving while disqualified faces probe by watchdog

This is the shocking moment a white police officer appears to beat a black suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and without insurance in Wales. Children can be heard screaming in horror as the man was detained by the 'heavy-handed' police officer at a property in Newport at around 5pm on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy