People on the Move
InCloudCounsel, the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Mike Paulus to its board of directors. Troy Pospisil, founder and CEO of InCloudCounsel commented, “Mike is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the software industry and brings a unique perspective to building and scaling world class technology products in complex markets. Mike’s support and insights will be invaluable as InCloudCounsel continues to scale."www.bizjournals.com
