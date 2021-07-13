People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleInCloudCounsel, the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Mike Paulus to its board of directors. Troy Pospisil, founder and CEO of InCloudCounsel commented, “Mike is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the software industry and brings a unique perspective to building and scaling world class technology products in complex markets. Mike’s support and insights will be invaluable as InCloudCounsel continues to scale."

www.bizjournals.com

Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
Businessbizjournals

Family Owned Business Awards: LC Vending Company

In 1953, Lofton Little founded L.C. Vending Co. with five coin-operated coffee machines. His son, Ladd Little, joined the company in 1961, and his grandson, Egan Little, joined the coffee service company in 1994. Egan Little still heads up the company's operations today, overseeing more than 1,200 machines on location.
Businessbizjournals

S.F.'s Newfront, San Mateo's ABD plan to merge to form new $1.35B insurance brokerage

Newfront Insurance and ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced Thursday plans to merge into a $1.35 billion company. The new company will be called simply Newfront when the deal is completed next month. Post-merger, it will have about 600 employees. The combined company will have more than 10,000 clients and will write more than $2 billion in premiums each year.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...
Cary, NCbizjournals

Goodnight tells SAS employees company isn't for sale

A day after reports that Cary-based analytics giant SAS Institute was in “talks” to be bought out by semiconductor giant Broadcom, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight told his employees a deal isn’t happening. The company confirmed that Goodnight “sent a message to all employees in which he said "We are not...
WorldTravel Weekly

Comment: Hope is not a strategy for business travel

Businesses must take a fresh look at their duty of care policies, says Dan Richards, chief executive of travel risk management provider Global Rescue. As of mid-July, more than 66% of the UK population has been fully vaccinated (with 83% having received at least their first dose). That makes the country among those with the highest vaccination rates in the world.
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
Designbizjournals

40 Under 40: Tamon George

From the depths of the pandemic, Tamon George knew people needed to be uplifted. Along with Gary Williams Jr. — his co-founder at D.C.-based Creative Theory Agency and fellow 40 Under 40 honoree — he envisioned and executed their “R Mural Project,” with the word “resilience” rendered multiple times in bold, bright colors on a section of wall on Sixth Street NE in the Union Market area. The goal was to create an art installation that would both inspire and, through a corresponding website, provide a pool of resources and inspiring stories to help those most impacted by Covid-19.
Petsbizjournals

Krishna Walker

In June 2020, amid the global pandemic, Krishna Walker became general counsel for CareVet, a rapidly growing veterinary practice management group with facilities throughout the United States. In just one short year, Walker has completed numerous acquisitions, assisting CareVet in supporting veterinary practices in more than 25 U.S. states. Since...
Politicsbizjournals

The rise of NIMBYs

It can cost real estate execs millions of dollars if projects are delayed or denied. However, these residents argue new construction may impact the environment while changing their way of life.
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

6 ways to build diversity into workplace culture

Building a diverse team can be fundamental to creating the solutions and strategies that clients and customers need to accomplish their goals. How you build diversity into workplace culture will be different for different organizations based on industry, location, size, corporate age and more. Following are six ways leaders can help create an environment where diversity, equity, and inclusion are top of mind.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Prado Group eyes new opportunities with investment fund

In the two years leading up to the pandemic, San Francisco-based Prado Group sold off a chunk of its portfolio — more than 50 buildings. Now the real estate investment and development company is scouting for new opportunities. Prado announced on Thursday the first $200 million closing of its Prado...
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Lowell microbial testing startup lands its IPO

Rapid Micro Biosystems, a 15-year-old biotech that tests drug products and vaccines for microbes, has made its landing on the Nasdaq. New shares of the Lowell-based company, trading under the symbol "RPID," held steady in the first day of trading. Rapid Micro Biosystems priced each share at $20, the high end of its range, and as of just after 3 p.m. Thursday, shares were still trading at about $20 each. The company raised $158 million in the offering.
Economybizjournals

Christine Kocot McCoy

As executive vice president and general counsel at Ascension, Christine Kocot McCoy shifted from a geographical model with attorneys assigned to a specific region to a national system in which attorneys focus on practice area expertise, such as business transactions, real estate, clinical, regulatory and medical staff. And the moves paid off.
Economybizjournals

D.C. fintech startup raises $100M, its second funding round this year

MPower Financing, a D.C. student loan startup, has raised an eye-popping $100 million round, the largest ever for the 7-year-old company. The $100 million equity investment includes participation by Tilden Park Capital Management of New York and ETS Strategic Capital on behalf of ETS, a global nonprofit educational assessment, research and measurement company based in Princeton, New Jersey. Other investors include King Street Capital Management of New York; Drakes Landing Associates of Aspen, Colorado; and Bethesda's Pennington Alternative Income Management.

